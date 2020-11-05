Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

The wheels continue to turn on the Derry club managerial merry go round

Nearly all senior clubs have their personnel in place for the 2021 season

The wheels continue to turn on the Derry club managerial merry go round

New Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke (Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

As weeks pass, the Derry club managerial scene has been an active one, with clubs getting their management teams in place for the 2021 season.

The latest appointment this week was in Lavey, where former Glen manager Jude Donnelly was ratified as their new manager on Monday night, to take over from Michael Hassan who stood down.

Donnelly, a championship winner with Bellaghy, lives in Lavey and spent a time in charge before. 

He steered Glen to the 2019 county final and he will assisted by Seamus Downey, who was joint-manager with his uncle John Brennan when Lavey reached the 2018 final.

They will be joined by trainer Philip Muldoon, a Ballinderry man who trained Foreglen to the 2019 intermediate title under Damian O'Connor.

Glen landed the biggest catch of the season, with former Monaghan and Fermanagh manager Malachy O'Rourke taking over from Donnelly, with Ryan Porter as part of the management team.

O'Rourke managed Loup to Derry and Ulster glory in 2003.  With the experience of being in a final and with Conor Glass returning to join his all-conquering underage team mates, the Watties will certainly be major contenders for a first senior title

.Liam Bradley will take charge of his native Glenullin next season, after two and a half years in charge of Ballinascreen.
Cookstown man Ruairi Cummins, who was with him last season with 'Screen, will form part of his management team.

Former Antrim manager Bradley won a championship with the club as a player in 1985 and managed the 'Glen to the 2007 title.

Stephen O'Neill (Dungiven), Paddy Bradley (Loup), Adrian Cush, (Magherafelt), Joe Cassidy (Greenlough), Emmet McKeever (Claudy), John McKeever (Bellaghy), Declan Bradley (Kilrea), Joe Gray (Faughanvale) Daire Cummings and Jason Quinn (Moneymore duo) are all confirmed as staying on for the 2021 season.

Elsewhere Ballinascreen, Swatragh, Ballerin and Drumsurn are in the process of selecting new managers.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie