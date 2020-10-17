Derry name team for Saturday's clash with Longford

Contact
Rory Gallagher has named former skipper Enda Lynn and Michael McEvoy in the side to face Longford on Saturday afternoon at Celtic Park.
The duo mark their return to action after serious knee injuries. Newcomer to the panel Ethan Doherty has been selected, with Niall Loughlin and Shane McGuigan looking like starting as an inside front duo.
There is a start for Paul McNeill in defence, with Glen's Conor Glass is named on the bench where goalkeeper coach is also listed as backup for Odhran Lynch.
DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Carlus McWilliams, Chrissy McKaigue, Michael McEvoy, Ciaran McFaul, Padraig Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Enda Lynn, Danny Tallon, Patrick Kearney, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin
SUBS: Thomas Mallon, Conor Doherty, Alex Doherty, Ben McCarron, Gavin O'Neill, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams, Conor Glass, Mark McGrogan, Declan Cassidy
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.