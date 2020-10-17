Derry name team for Saturday's clash with Longford

Rory Gallagher has named former skipper Enda Lynn and Michael McEvoy in the side to face Longford on Saturday afternoon at Celtic Park.

The duo mark their return to action after serious knee injuries. Newcomer to the panel Ethan Doherty has been selected, with Niall Loughlin and Shane McGuigan looking like starting as an inside front duo.

There is a start for Paul McNeill in defence, with Glen's Conor Glass is named on the bench where goalkeeper coach is also listed as backup for Odhran Lynch.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Carlus McWilliams, Chrissy McKaigue, Michael McEvoy, Ciaran McFaul, Padraig Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Enda Lynn, Danny Tallon, Patrick Kearney, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin

SUBS: Thomas Mallon, Conor Doherty, Alex Doherty, Ben McCarron, Gavin O'Neill, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams, Conor Glass, Mark McGrogan, Declan Cassidy