Conor Glass weighing up his options as AFL season comes to a close on Sunday

Former Derry minor captain Conor Glass is currently weighing up his options, if he is not offered a contract extension after Hawthorn's 2020 season, which ends on Sunday.

Glass signed for the Hawks in October 2015 on an international rookie deal and his one-year extension expires in October.

The Glen man hinted earlier his month that his chances of earning a new contract was '50-50'.

After a spell out of the side, he played in four successive games this season, taking his senior appearances to 21. He scored the second goal of his AFL career in defeat to the West Coast Eagles, but wasn't listed in the squad for last two games against St Kilda and Western Bulldogs.

The Hawks, who have won just four games from 16 so far, sit third from bottom and end their season on Sunday against the Gold Coast Suns.

Glass, who captained Derry minors to the 2015 Ulster title, would be a significant addition to Derry senior manager Rory Gallagher's plans.

He was home last season, was in Glen's extended panel for the county final against Magherafelt and always spoke of trying to help Glen win the John McLaughlin Cup

It's understood that if he is not offered a contract and returns home, he will continue his studies with UUJ, where his father Cathal won two Sigerson Cup medals in 1986 and 1987.