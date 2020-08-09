Late Kerrigan point not enough for Claudy as Swatragh strike with McAtamney equaliser

Contact
Aaron Kerrigan's point wasn't enough to see Claudy win at home to Swatragh (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DERRY SFC ROUND 2
Claudy 1-11
Swatragh 1-11
A stoppage time point from Jude McAtamney saw Enda McGinley's Swatragh side salvage a draw against last year's intermediate finalists Claudy on Saturday afternoon.
Indeed, they may have won the game with the last kick, but Niall Coyle's effort tailed to the right of the posts.
The sides were level four times in the final quarter after Sean Kearney's 44th minute penalty offered the 'Swa a passage back into the game.
Aaron Kerrigan's seventh point of the game edged Claudy ahead until McAtamney, one of four brothers on the Swatragh side, saved the game.
The sides were level, 0-2 each, before Oran Armstrong eventually had Claudy ahead. It got better for the home side when ace forward Marty Donaghy hit the net to give his side the initiative. Jude McAtamney and Francis Kearney chipped in with scores, but Donaghy's goal separated the teams at the break.
Claudy, managed by former Derry defender Emmett McKeever, stayed ahead until the end of third quarter thanks to points from Paddy Hargan.
When Swatragh substitute Oisin McWilliams won the penalty, up stepped Sean Kearney to slot past Kieran Reilly, turning the game. Claudy looked like they were heading for victory until the visitors' late push.
For a full roundup of the Derry senior, intermediate, junior and hurling championships, make sure you grab a copy of Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.