Derry among six teams in the forthcoming draw for the All-Ireland junior ladies championship

Following Thursday's meeting of Ladies GAA Central Council, it is confirmed the All-Ireland junior championship will be played over seven weeks.

Dates, venues and regulations for the competition will be confirmed in due course.

Derry, Antrim, Fermanagh, Limerick, Carlow and Wicklow are the counties involved, with the open draw for groups yet to be made.

The proposal, which was approved at Thursday night's meeting, will be two groups of three games, taking up the first three weeks of games.

There will be a week off, with the semi-finals planned for week five and the final fixed for week seven.

