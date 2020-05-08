Kilrea GAC set for 1000km charity 24 hour relay

Contact
Kilrea's senior footballers and camogs are putting the finishing touches to their 24 hour relay, in aid of NI Chest Heart and Stroke.
They are aiming to run 1000km within 24 hours, starting at 6.00am on Saturday, May 16.
In the past year, the club have lost members to Heart Disease. It was with great sadness, they lost U16 manager Brian Calvert to a sudden heart attack last June.
Brian was a true gentlemen who coached for many years throughout at underage. He was a larger than life character, who radiated positivity and energy, he had an uplifting influence to all in his company and is sorely missed by all.
Brian’s children, Cillian, Lorcan, Fionn and Clodagh have a short message on behalf of the Calvert family - see video below.
All donations, no matter how small are greatly appreciated, so if you would like to donate please click the link below:
