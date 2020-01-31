St Columb's become the third Derry team to qualify for McLarnon Cup quarter-finals

There will be three Derry teams in the McLarnon Cup quarter-finals, following St Columb's Derry's win (2-9 to 1-8) over St Joseph's Donaghmore on Friday evening in Celtic Park.

A goal from Michael Lynch put the Buncrana Road school on their way to a commanding 1-8 to 0-1 interval lead.

The home side had to fend off a stiff Donaghmore comeback. The Tyrone men had the gap back to five points before a goal from Claudy's Liam Connolly in the closing minutes put the result beyond doubt.

Donaghmore did manage a goal from a penalty with the last kick of the game.

St Columb's, last winners of the cup in 2002, will play St Pius in the last eight.

The sides met in the group stages, with the Magherafelt school holding off a strong St Columb's comeback to secure a narrow victory.

Loreto's reward for victory on Wednesday is a quarter-final clash with Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock.

Earlier today, St Paul's Bessbrook accounted for Abbey Donegal to complete the Quarter-Finals line-up.

Quarter-Finals (6-12 February - Dates TBC)

Our Lady's Castleblayney v St Paul's Bessbrook

St Pius Magherafelt v St Columb's Derry

OLSP Knock v Loreto Coleraine

Loreto Milford v St Patrick's Downpatrick

