St Patricks Maghera could face Hogan Cup champions in MacRory Cup quarter-finals

St Patrick's Maghera could face MacRory and Hogan Cup champions St Michael's Enniskillen in the next month's MacRory Cup quarter-finals.
The MacRory and McLarnon quarter-final draws took place on Thursday evening at Danske Bank in Belfast.
Enniskillen must first get over Holy Trinity Cookstown in Round 2 if they are to set-up a repeat of last season's semi-final, which Dominic Corrigan's side on their way to glory.
St Mary's Magherafelt play St Macartan's Monaghan on Wednesday (12.30) in Clones, with the winners set to face Dungannon in the quarter-final.
In the McLarnon Cup, St Pius Magherafelt were draw to meet the winners of next Friday's Round 2 clash of St Columb's Derry and St Joseph's Donaghmore, Celtic Park 5.00.
Conor McAteer up against Naoise Ó Mianáin in St Pius' win
over St Columb's in the group stages. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Loreto play Aquinas next Thursday in Round 2, with the winners down to meet Knock in the quarter-finals.
The quarter-finals (McLarnon and MacRory) have been brought forward from their original dates, following the GAA's decision to allow counties to appeal for dispensation from their original ruling that prevented players playing in the U20 championship until their school are knocked out their competitions.
It will leave the likes of Iarlaith Donaghy (St Pius), Ethan Doherty and Enda Downey (St Patrick's Maghera) available to Derry manager Mickey Donnelly.
Derry will host Fermanagh at Celtic Park (2.00) on Saturday, February 8 in the opening round of the U20 championships.
MacRory Cup
Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Macartan's Monaghan v St Mary's Magherafelt (Wed, 12.30 Clones)
St Eunan's Letterkenny v Patrician Carrickmacross
St Patrick's Armagh v Abbey CBS
St Michael's Enniskillen (Holders) v Holy Trinity Cookstown
Quarter-Finals (6-12 February)
St Patrick's Maghera v Enniskillen/Cookstown
St Patrick's Dungannon v Monaghan/St Mary's Magherafelt
Omagh CBS v Armagh/Abbey
St Colman's Newry v Carrickmacross/Letterkenny
McLarnon Cup
Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Paul's Bessbrook v Abbey Donegal
St Patrick's Downpatrick (holders) 1-11 Carndonagh CS 0-8
Aquinas v Loreto Coleraine - (Thurs, 11.30 Cherryvale)
St Columb's Derry v St Joseph's Donaghmore - (Fri, Jan 31 5.00 Celtic Park)
Quarter-Finals (6-12 February)
Our Lady's Castleblayney v Bessbrook/Abbey
St Pius Magherafelt v St Columb's/Donaghmore
Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock v Aquinas/Loreto
Loreto Milford v Downpatrick
