WATCH: Derry U20 manager Mickey Donnelly hits out at the unavailability of players

GAA – U20 FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Derry 3-5
Donegal 0-14
Late points from Ronan Frain saw Donegal comeback to earn a draw at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.
Ciaran Doyle's diagonal ball put Conleth McGuckin on his way to score the game's first goal after nine minutes, to open a 1-2 to 0-2 lead.
Points from Ethan Harkin and Aaron Doherty helped the visitors lead 0-7 to 1-2 at the break.
Ten minutes into the second-half Tiarnán McHugh linked with the influential Conleth McShane before tucking low to the corner of the Donegal net, leaving the score 0-10 to 2-2.
Derry's third goal soon followed. Kealan Friel took advantage of sloppy Donegal defending to pick up a turnover leading to a Jude McAtamney goal after goalkeeper McGeehan saved his initial shot.
A point from Fergal Mortimer put Derry in control, until Donegal's fightback. Derry goalkeeper Ryan Scullion saved from Aaron Doherty and it looked to have ensured a home win until Frain's last two points.
Derry: Ryan Scullion, Mark Creane, Tiarnan Walsh, James Diamond, Tiarnán Woods, Conal Logan, Niall Doyle, Kealan Friel (0-1), Conleth McShane, Conleth McGuckin (1-0), Fintan Bradley, Ciaran Doyle, Cormac Murphy (0-1), Tiarnán McHugh (1-0), Jude McAtamney (1-2, 2f).
Subs: Oran Downey, Lorcan Spier, Fergal Mortimer (0-1).
Donegal: Ronan McGeehan, Aaron Gillhooley, Conor O'Donnell, Oisin Walsh, Peter McEniff (0-2), Luke Gavigan, Richard O'Rourke, Aaron McGlynn, Ronan Frain (0-4), Caolan McGroddy (0-2), Ethan Harkin (0-2, 1f), Aaron Doherty (0-3, 1f), Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan, Johnny McGroddy (0-1).
Subs: Cormac Finn, Mark McAteer, Ronan Frain, Carlos O'Reilly.
Ref: Kieran Eanatta (Tyrone).
