Maghera undone by St Eunan's in MacRory Cup

The Maghera team pictured before their defeat to Letterkenny
MacRORY CUP
U18.5 'A' Football
St Eunan's 4-6 St Patrick's 1-8
After two wins, including their mauling of Cavan, St Patrick's Maghera's progress to the McCormick Cup semi-finals is no longer in their own hands.
A 19th minute goal from Jack Alcron put St Eunan's on their way to a deserving win at a bustery Banagher on Tuesday afternoon.
The Letterkenny side dominated the midfield exchanges and with a devastating counter-attacking game, they tore Maghera asunder in the second-half.
St Eunan's played into the wind in the first-half but Alcorn's goal, after Dylan Dougan's pass to the dangerous Shane Monaghan split the Maghera defence, gave them the impetus to lead 1-3 to 0-2 at the break.
Cahir Higgins scored both points for a Maghera team who were bossed out in virtually every sector of the pitch.
Sean Kearney hit an early second-half point but it wasn't long before Letterkenny went on the rampage and full-back Kieran Tobin went upfield to palm home a goal, created by Alcorn and Monaghan.
A 43rd minute goal from Shane O'Donnell, made by a lung-busting run by corner back Jamie Grant put Eunan's 3-4 to 0-5 ahead.
Tiernan Higgins punched a crossfield ball to the net for a late Maghera goal but St Eunan's weren't finished. Once again Tobin went on a charge upfield and Monaghan grabbed the goal his play threatened.
Letterkenny scorers: Shane O'Donnell, Shane Monaghan (1-2 each), Jack Alcorn, Kieran Tobin (1-0 each) and Eoin Dowling (0-2f)
Maghera scorers: Sean Kearney (0-4, 1f), Tiernan Higgins (1-0), Cahir Higgins (0-2), Charlie Diamond (free) and Marc Dixon (0-1 each).
