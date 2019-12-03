Contact

Maghera undone by St Eunan's in MacRory Cup

Letterkenny hit four goals with potent counter-attacking game

The Maghera team pictured before their defeat to Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michael McMullan reports from Banagher

MacRORY CUP
U18.5 'A' Football

St Eunan's 4-6 St Patrick's 1-8

After two wins, including their mauling of Cavan, St Patrick's Maghera's progress to the McCormick Cup semi-finals is no longer in their own hands.

A 19th minute goal from Jack Alcron put St Eunan's on their way to a deserving win at a bustery Banagher on Tuesday afternoon.

The Letterkenny side dominated the midfield exchanges and with a devastating counter-attacking game, they tore Maghera asunder in the second-half.

St Eunan's played into the wind in the first-half but Alcorn's goal, after Dylan Dougan's pass to the dangerous Shane Monaghan split the Maghera defence, gave them the impetus to lead 1-3 to 0-2 at the break.

Cahir Higgins scored both points for a Maghera team who were bossed out in virtually every sector of the pitch.

Sean Kearney hit an early second-half point but it wasn't long before Letterkenny went on the rampage and full-back Kieran Tobin went upfield to palm home a goal, created by Alcorn and Monaghan.

A 43rd minute goal from Shane O'Donnell, made by a lung-busting run by corner back Jamie Grant put Eunan's 3-4 to 0-5 ahead.

Tiernan Higgins punched a crossfield ball to the net for a late Maghera goal but St Eunan's weren't finished. Once again Tobin went on a charge upfield and Monaghan grabbed the goal his play threatened.


Letterkenny scorers: Shane O'Donnell, Shane Monaghan (1-2 each), Jack Alcorn, Kieran Tobin (1-0 each) and Eoin Dowling (0-2f)

Maghera scorers: Sean Kearney (0-4, 1f), Tiernan Higgins (1-0), Cahir Higgins (0-2), Charlie Diamond (free) and Marc Dixon (0-1 each).

screen works

Derry student Laura Kelly with Costume Designer Lisa Lavery who has more than 20 years’ experience in the film and television industry. The students were taking part in the ScreenWorks programme, fun

Derry girl Laura has designs on success

