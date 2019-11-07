Lavey draw Cavan champions in Ulster minor tournament

Lavey will face Cavan champions Drumlowan Gaels, an amalgamation team, when the St Paul’s minor tournament kicks off next month.



The Erin's Own men lost last year's county final to Bellaghy, who went all the way last season to lift the Ulster title in Belfast on New Year's Day.

This season they saw off Glenullin, Magherafelt and Dungiven, before beating Glen in the decider to clinch a first minor title in 35 years.

No dates are finalised yet, as St Paul’s are set to meet Ulster Schools’ officials to discuss how the games will fit in around MacRory and McLarnon Cup games.

Preliminary Round

Silverbridge v Termon

Quarter-Finals

Lavey v Drumloman Gaels

Enniskillen v Cargin

Kilcoo v Killyclogher

Prelim winner v Emyvale