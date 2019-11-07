Contact

Lavey draw Cavan champions in Ulster minor tournament

St Paul's to been with Ulster Schools' committee before agreeing dates

Derry minor champions 2019 - Lavey. (Pic: Mary K Burke - www.marykburke.com)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Lavey will face Cavan champions Drumlowan Gaels, an amalgamation team, when the St Paul’s minor tournament kicks off next month.

The Erin's Own men lost last year's county final to Bellaghy, who went all the way last season to lift the Ulster title in Belfast on New Year's Day.

This season they saw off Glenullin, Magherafelt and Dungiven, before beating Glen in the decider to clinch a first minor title in 35 years.

No dates are finalised yet, as St Paul’s are set to meet Ulster Schools’ officials to discuss how the games will fit in around MacRory and McLarnon Cup games.

Preliminary Round
Silverbridge v Termon

Quarter-Finals
Lavey v Drumloman Gaels
Enniskillen v Cargin
Kilcoo v Killyclogher
Prelim winner v Emyvale

