Seamus McRory set to launch his latest book in County Derry

As he lay on the ground, fearing for his own life, Seamus McRory worried and prayed. A gun battle was raging between the military and paramilitary. He was an unwilling, innocent spectator.

This personal experience, in Belfast’s Ballymurphy, was a snapshot of a society bereft of civil rights and constantly consumed with relentless violence. His interview with former Deputy First Minister, the SDLP’s Seamus Mallon, perfectly encapsulates both the tragedies of ‘The Troubles’ and the hopes for a better future.

In ‘Born to Lead’ Seamus narrates a comprehensive overview of the historical triumphs of two ‘half parish’ GAA clubs – Slaughtneil, one of the greatest all-round clubs the Association has ever seen and the mighty men of Mullinalaghta, the outstanding 2018 Leinster Senior football club champions.

This book is essentially a cameo of seventy years of Irish social, political and cultural life. It ranges from the showband era of the 1960’s to the splendid contribution of two present day Country music stars. Their current status emphasises the inherent value of “singing the songs of the people for the people”.

Likewise, the lengthy careers of two recently retired GAA players illustrate the importance of total dedication towards achieving personal goals. The author examines the mind set of some of his fellow alumni of St. Patrick’s College, Armagh.

Insightful profiles of the legendary scoring exploits of Hogan Cup winner, Iggy Jones, and the versatility of Horslips’ Barry Devlin, are a microcosm of twelve, other gifted SPCA luminaries who are also featured. All of them help immensely to make this superb book a wonderful and enjoyable read.

Seamus will be launching Born to Lead in Slaughtneil Hall on Saturday, November 12, 2019 at 7.30pm. The event is open to all and everyone is welcome.