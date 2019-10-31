Grant set for international duty for Ireland

Derry's Alan Grant is among a squad of players from 17 different counties on Ireland's squad for Saturday's Hurling/Shinty International clash against Scotland in Dublin.

Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will be taking the reins of the Irish team again, hoping to bounce back from their narrow two point loss to the Scottish contingent last year.

The squad will be captained by Donegal’s Champion 15 Team nominee, Danny Cullen, following his participation for the county in the Christy Ring Cup this year. Fellow 2018 squad member, Tyrone’s Damien Casey, also made the cut for the second year in a row.

Willie Dunphy of Laois and Joey Boyle of Westmeath are also part of the team, both after fiery campaigns throughout the Joe McDonagh Competition.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896, Scotland being the more victorious team for the majority of the games.

Ireland Squad

1 Brian Tracey Carlow

2 Mikey Boyle Kerry

3 Joey Boyle Westmeath

4 Damian Casey Tyrone

5 Danny Cullen Donegal

6 Mark Delaney Kildare

7 Paul Divilly Kildare

8 Michael Doyle Carlow

9 Willie Dunphy Laois

10 Cillian Egan Roscommon

11 Alan Grant Derry

12 Damien Healy Meath

13 Cillian Kiely Offaly

14 Shane McGovern Westmeath

15 Ryan Mullaney Laois

16 Shane Nolan Kerry

17 Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch Sligo

18 Keith Raymond Sligo

19 Caolan Taggart Down

20 Seán Whelan Carlow