Grant set for international duty for Ireland

Contact
Derry's Alan Grant (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry's Alan Grant is among a squad of players from 17 different counties on Ireland's squad for Saturday's Hurling/Shinty International clash against Scotland in Dublin.
Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will be taking the reins of the Irish team again, hoping to bounce back from their narrow two point loss to the Scottish contingent last year.
The squad will be captained by Donegal’s Champion 15 Team nominee, Danny Cullen, following his participation for the county in the Christy Ring Cup this year. Fellow 2018 squad member, Tyrone’s Damien Casey, also made the cut for the second year in a row.
Willie Dunphy of Laois and Joey Boyle of Westmeath are also part of the team, both after fiery campaigns throughout the Joe McDonagh Competition.
International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896, Scotland being the more victorious team for the majority of the games.
Ireland Squad
1 Brian Tracey Carlow
2 Mikey Boyle Kerry
3 Joey Boyle Westmeath
4 Damian Casey Tyrone
5 Danny Cullen Donegal
6 Mark Delaney Kildare
7 Paul Divilly Kildare
8 Michael Doyle Carlow
9 Willie Dunphy Laois
10 Cillian Egan Roscommon
11 Alan Grant Derry
12 Damien Healy Meath
13 Cillian Kiely Offaly
14 Shane McGovern Westmeath
15 Ryan Mullaney Laois
16 Shane Nolan Kerry
17 Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch Sligo
18 Keith Raymond Sligo
19 Caolan Taggart Down
20 Seán Whelan Carlow
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Participants taking part in Duncan McKellar's "Giant Artwork Against Hard Borders" at Killea on the Derry-Donegal border.
One of the many spooktacular characters that have been thrilling thousands who have taken to the streets for Derry's annual Halloween festivities.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.