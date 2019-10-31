Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Grant set for international duty for Ireland

Na Magha man named in shinty squad

Alan Grant

Derry's Alan Grant (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry's Alan Grant is among a squad of players from 17 different counties on Ireland's squad for Saturday's Hurling/Shinty International clash against Scotland in Dublin.

Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will be taking the reins of the Irish team again, hoping to bounce back from their narrow two point loss to the Scottish contingent last year.

The squad will be captained by Donegal’s Champion 15 Team nominee, Danny Cullen, following his participation for the county in the Christy Ring Cup this year. Fellow 2018 squad member, Tyrone’s Damien Casey, also made the cut for the second year in a row.

Willie Dunphy of Laois and Joey Boyle of Westmeath are also part of the team, both after fiery campaigns throughout the Joe McDonagh Competition.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896, Scotland being the more victorious team for the majority of the games.

Ireland Squad

1 Brian Tracey Carlow

2 Mikey Boyle Kerry

3 Joey Boyle Westmeath

4 Damian Casey Tyrone

5 Danny Cullen Donegal

6 Mark Delaney Kildare

7 Paul Divilly Kildare

8 Michael Doyle Carlow

9 Willie Dunphy Laois

10 Cillian Egan Roscommon

11 Alan Grant Derry

12 Damien Healy Meath

13 Cillian Kiely Offaly

14 Shane McGovern Westmeath

15 Ryan Mullaney Laois

16 Shane Nolan Kerry

17 Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch Sligo

18 Keith Raymond Sligo

19 Caolan Taggart Down

20 Seán Whelan Carlow

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Derry gets ready to party!

One of the many spooktacular characters that have been thrilling thousands who have taken to the streets for Derry's annual Halloween festivities.

Derry gets ready to party!

More News

Derry gets ready to party!

One of the many spooktacular characters that have been thrilling thousands who have taken to the streets for Derry's annual Halloween festivities.

News

Derry gets ready to party!

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie