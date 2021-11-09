Search

Me & You: Autumn leaves are falling down

Jennifer Griffiths gives you some ideas of things to do with your little ones this week . . .

Reporter:

Jennifer Griffiths

Those of you who read my column regularly know how much I love nursery rhymes and craft for all the learning (and fun) they give our children and us.

From language learning and concentration, from listening to maths, from imagination to creativity and, of course science. So this week, I’ve combined the two themes and hopefully given you some ideas of things to do with your little ones this week…

Five little leaves so bright and gay, Were dancing around on a tree one day. The wind came blowing thorough the town, Whooo - And one little leaf came tumbling down.

(Why not, on paper, write the number 5 and stick on 5 leaves, then the number 4 and stick 4, all the way to 0!)

All the leaves are falling down (raise your hands to the ceiling)

The autumn winds begin to blow (blow through your hands to make a wind sound)

Coloured leaves fall fast and slow (use your fingers to show falling leaves)

Twirling, whirling all around (turn around!)

Till at last they touch the ground! (crouch down)

The leaves on the tree come tumbling down, red, yellow, orange and brown.

The leaves on the tree come tumbling down, red, yellow, orange and brown.

Let’s rake them in a pile, in a pile, in a pile, 

Let’s rake them in a pile …. and jump right in !

(Roll your hands and arms for tumbling, pretend to rake and then jump, jump jump!)

(Maybe as an activity, you could collect some leaves, paint them, then thread string through and hang them up, great for learning colours)

Leaves are falling, leaves are falling and one fell on my nose,

Leaves are falling, leaves are falling and one fell on my toes,

Leaves are falling, leaves are falling and one fell on my head

Leaves are falling, leaves are falling, yellow, orange and red!

(This rhyme is great for baby, toddler and pre school children too, just add more body parts!)

Oh the busy little squirrel, he gathers nuts and seeds,

He hides them for the winter months so he’ll have all he needs,

Oh, up, up, up he goes then down, down, down he comes.

(Raise a hand with your finger pointed up, then down, as if going up / down a tree).

He runs around, goes up and down, he runs around, goes up and down,

His work is never done! 

(Point your finger up and down and make a circle, then move it up and down)

I’m a little hedgehog, brown and small,

Very prickly and not very tall.

When I’m feeling frightened, away I crawl and curl into a tiny ball. 

When it’s autumn I build my nest, autumn leaves are the best!

(Why not make hedgehog pictures using spaghetti, a nest from leaves and talk about why the leave are a good colour for hedgehog to hide in?)

I’m collecting conkers, I’m trying to find the biggest and the best.

Under the chestnut tree, the spiky shells lie on the ground. 

Beneath their armour green, there hides unseen, a conker, smooth and shiny brown.

Fat conker, wonky conker, tiny one too, hard conker, soft conker, here’s a conker for you!

Lots of lovely conkers, under the chestnut tree,

Beautiful, brown and shiny too, a conker for me and a conker for you!

(Yes the activity is to go conker hunting, help your child to find them inside and outside their cases).

Oh and remember, your children don’t care if you are not the best singer in the world, they’ll love you for for having fun and singing with them!

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. Telephone 028 71358787 / Facebook; Talking To Our Babies/www.shantallow.net

