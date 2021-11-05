Me & You by Jennifer Griffiths - Worries and smiles

A few weeks ago, I wrote about some of the worries a few of you pregnant mums may have had, maybe you dad’s shared a few of these too.

So, this week here are a few relaxation tips for you AND below this, for everyone with a baby or toddler are a few things to do with him or her… NOT!

1. Relax, have a cup of your favourite drink and maybe a few biscuits too! Oh and smile at the picture above and the tips below.

2. Talk, to your friend, your mum, the pregnant lady at parent and toddler - talking to others helps us feel good, it helps to share worries but also smiles too. Maybe you could join a mum-to-be group?

3. Try and do some exercise, release those feel good endorphins, even it’s a slow walk to the shop because bump is heavy, or try swimming, or pregnancy aerobics. Or combine exercise with meditation and relaxation, try pregnancy yoga or pilates. But if that all sounds too hard, have a pregnancy massage.

4. Sleep more - you need it you are growing a baby.

5. Eat well, food does affect our mood! Yes that does include restaurants and take aways.

6. Help, if you really feel you are struggling talk to your midwife - maybe she can help.

7. Look at the here and now, look at the world around you, see the beauty in the garden, take a walk in the park or the beach and blow those moody cobwebs away.

8. Focus on all the good in your life, your friends, family, home, all those lovely baby bits, oh and your growing baby, too, of course.

9. Feeling stuck, trapped at home, then look about your home - what can you do to make it better for you, clear. away that messy corner, sort out your wardrobe, download and print all those photos from your phone and put them into an album.

10. Get creative; this could be making cards for Christmas (yes it’s not long off!), make a family photo collage (well you have just had all those photos printed!), or just buy yourself some water paints, pastels, pencils and draw, colour in and enjoy the experience.

So, now for the smiles, or shock that people actually did that - maybe even your mum or granny did… just remember don’t you!

• If Baby got a temperature, then rub them with alcohol - yes this WAS true.

• In 1928 good advice for babies and toddlers, never hug and kiss them, never let them to sit on your lap. (or bounce them on your knee as this can lead to wrecked nerves). And if you must kiss them, do this only once on the forehead when you say good night. Shake hands with them in the morning… do not love them too much - you have to prepare them for the real world.

• If you are breast feeding, don’t do this when you are angry or you will give baby colic … does make you think how? And don’t even think about breast feeding after nine months as this can cause 'brain disease' in babies and blindness in mothers.

• Living in a home that’s a bit small, then invest in a baby cage, this simple cage attaches to the outside of your window - pop baby inside for all the fresh air he or she needs.

• As part of infant’s regulation of his bowels and bladder, and a key part of his 'character building,' mothers were instructed to start bowel training their babies at two months of age, holding the baby over the 'chamber,' at the precise same time each day, and'using a soap stick, if necessary to provoke a movement.

• When a baby is two weeks old put him out of doors for a short time - a half hour to an hour, every day that the weather is pleasan-increasing the time gradually until he is staying out most of the day. No, of course, you don’t have to stay with him!

• Crying is good for baby, it means he gets a good exercise as it expands his lungs thoroughly and stimulates vigorous use of his arms and legs.

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. Telephone 028 71358787 / Facebook; Talking To Our Babies / www.shantallow.net