Siblings to raise funds in memory of 'inspirational' Greenlough man

The sister of a Greenlough man who passed away last year has begun a fundraising campaign in aid of a brain tumour research charity.

Breandán McNally died in November 2020 after suffering from a brain tumour and his sister Aoife McNally has now launched an energetic fundraising challenge to fund research into the condition.

Aoife's effort comes after her brother Ruairí raised £1,500 through a birthday fundraiser, and she will be attempting to walk 10,000 steps every day during the month of February along with a number of friends.

The money will go towards Brain Tumour Research, a UK-based charity dedicated to raising funds for continuous and sustainable scientific research into brain tumours.

“Research into brain tumours gets less than on percent of the national fundraising budget for cancer research and my aunt had signed a petition, so she was getting the emails,” she told the County Derry Post.

“My brother had done the fundraiser for his birthday as well and she sent me on the email to see if I would want to give it a go in February.

“I created the fundraiser and a load of my friends did too, and all of a sudden everyone was getting on board. I added up the other night there was over £5,000 raised in total already.”

The fundraiser has had a global reach. Breandy had spent time in both Australia and America, and he has left such an impression that the support has been huge.

Aoife and Ruairí pictured with Breandán in 2019.

“Breandy was that far travelled that his name has spread to all corners of the world,” said Aoife.

“It's overwhelming the amount of support it's received, and you don't realise how quickly it spreads. I have had people on to me from Australia and America.

“I actually sat down and cried on Tuesday night because I couldn't believe how many people had donated to it. They were happy tears.

“He didn't let it get him down, he just fought on with it. One of his friends posted saying 'his attitude to life was an inspiration to everyone' and that's true.”

With such a large amount already raised, Aoife is now facing the reality of a 280,000 step marathon in the month of February.

“You think 10,000 steps isn't a wile lot, but whenever you're stuck in the house and it's raining outside, there aren't too many places you can go to get the steps up,”she said.

“In the good weather I would go walking with my mummy, but if I look out and it's raining, I'll usually get back into bed.

“Breandy was probably the big exercise man in our family!”

A donation to the fundraiser can be made by visiting Aoife's 10,000 Steps Challenge Facebook page, or you can help by signing the Brain Tumour Research petition on their website.