Meet Donald Trumpkin: The brilliant Halloween lookalike created by a talented Derry woman

Meet Donald Trumpkin.

Yesterday, the Derry News asked readers to send in photographs of their pumpkin creations this Halloween.

Among the many we received was this brilliant pumpkin by local woman Justine Doherty.

Inspired by next week's US election, Justine based her creation on President Donald Trump.

And we think you will agree that she has done an amazing job.

Julie's pumpkin has a strong resemblance to Mr Trump - complete with the orange perma-tan.

It seems that more people, like Justine, are putting great effort into their pumpkins this year given that all public Halloween celebrations have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see more of the wonderful pumpkins in a special feature in tomorrow's Derry News.