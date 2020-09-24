Derry's biggest shopping centre celebrates its 25th birthday tomorrow

Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry is 25 years old tomorrow.

The landmark centre opened its doors for the first time on September 25, 1995.

It was a huge occasion for the city and the centre has played a leading role in the local economy ever since.

A quarter of a century may seem like a lifetime to some, but for others it is merely the blink of an eye.

Popular security staff member, Adrian ‘OB’ O’Brien, is another friendly, familiar face on the mall from 25 years ago and his job is clearly still a labour of love.

“I have always loved my job at Foyleside, we’re like one big happy family here, staff and customers alike,” he said.

“Many of the shoppers we have coming through the doors have been regulars since day one and we always also enjoy meeting and greeting the countless visitors and international tourists who flock to the centre while on their travels from all arts and parts of the world.”

Foyleside forged the way for retail therapy 25 years ago by attracting some of the biggest and best high street names with main anchor tenants such as M&S and Dunnes Stores, followed by Debenhams.

For Foyleside’s Assistant Manager, Siobhan McDonald, it’s all the traditional fun-filled seasonal activities hosted by the centre that stand out when she rolls back the years.

She joined the staff in 1996, just 10 months after the centre first opened.

Siobhan said: “What I love most about Foyleside are the colourful events we hold throughout the year that bring the centre to life and the magical interaction they create with our staff and customers, especially the children at Easter, Halloween and Christmas.”

Overseeing the Foyleside Centre on its milestone 25th birthday is manager Fergal Rafferty.

“It is such an achievement for Foyleside to be still as popular and relevant as it was when it first opened to the public on September 25th, 1995,” he said.

“That is a testament to the dedicated management team and staff working within the centre itself as well as all the Irish, UK and international retail chains who have identified this city as a great destination to do business.”