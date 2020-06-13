Public invited to have their say on future of popular Donegal beach

Contact
Have your say on the future of Rossnowlagh Beach. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
The Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach have been working tirelessly to keep the popular beach clean and safe, but this is becoming ever more challenging.
The group are now inviting those who enjoy the beach to take part in a short survey.
A spokesperson said: "We have been doing a lot of work in recent years with all the people and groups who have an interest in the best future for Rossnowlagh Beach. As part of this process, and in order to best gauge the general public's view on the current and future state of the Beach, we have come up with the following short, 12 question survey.
"We would really appreciate if you could all fill it in and share it as far as possible.
"We are aiming to make the decision making process on the future of the Beach as inclusive as possible and now is the time for as many people as possible to make their views known to us."
The survey which takes only a few minutes to complete can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Rossnowlaghbeachsurvey2020
