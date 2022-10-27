Department for Infrastructure investment of £88m in 100 new zero emission buses welcomed

Translink has welcomed the Department for Infrastructure’s announcement of £88 million funding for 100 new Zero Emission buses and EV charging infrastructure and says the investment will be transformational in delivering a zero emission transport future for Northern Ireland.

The new battery electric buses will be supplied by local manufacturer Wrightbus and will be a mix of single-deck and double-deck vehicles.

The single deck bus being supplied will be the new Wrightbus battery electric model which will offer an extended journey range on a single charge.

All the new buses are due to enter service by summer 2024 and their announcement follows the successful roll-out of 100 Zero Emission buses on Belfast Metro services this year along with the planned conversion of Foyle Metro services in Derry to be completely Zero Emissions by summer 2023.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, says zero emission transport is critical in tackling climate change and improving air quality:

“This further significant investment in Zero Emission buses supports our plans to decarbonise our fleet and lead the transport transformation in Northern Ireland for a cleaner, greener and healthier future for generations to come.

“It enables us to deliver the benefits of Zero Emission technology to more areas across NI with 40 buses being allocated to Ulsterbus services in the North-West, Coleraine and Craigavon.

“We will enhance the existing zero emission Metro fleet in Belfast with 60 buses which will mean that over half of these services will be Zero Emission.

“All the new buses will run on sustainably sourced “green” electricity and offer the latest standards in comfort, quality and accessibility with in-seat USB chargers, WiFi and low-floor accessibility features.

“Public transport plays a vital role in supporting the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland and investment in Zero Emission fleet will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious climate action targets to deliver 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, achieve Net Zero by 2040 and to become Climate Positive by 2050.

“We would like to thank the Minister and his Department for this investment and look forward to working in partnership with Wrightbus to deliver these new state-of-the-art buses, building a more sustainable future for Northern Ireland,” said Chris.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced the investment of £88million for zero emission buses and associated EV charging infrastructure for the public transport network.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Enormous strides have already been made to ‘green’ our public transport network with £98million invested by my Department since 2020 for the supply of over 140 zero emission buses for the Translink fleet and the associated electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

“I am delighted to announce a further investment of £88million which will deliver an additional 100 zero emission buses and EV charging infrastructure for our public transport network. This investment will be fundamental in creating cleaner and greener transport as we seek to tackle the climate emergency and improve air quality across the North.”