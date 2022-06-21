Search

21 Jun 2022

Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic County Derry biker

Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic County Derry biker

Jack Oliver died while competing at Kells road races on Sunday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

21 Jun 2022 10:51 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for tragic rider Jack Oliver who died at the weekend following an accident at Kells road races. 

The Limavady man was taking part in the Supersport race on Sunday when tragedy struck. 

Described as an ‘up and coming star’, the North Derry man had earlier finished runner-up in the Junior Support race at the County Meath event. 

He had also finished in tenth place in the Senior Support event. 

The meeting was abandoned after the fatal accident. 

Jack’s remains will be returning home to County Derry on Thursday, June 23 with a motorcycle escort. 

The escort will leave Navan at 2pm and will travel via Dundalk, Newry, Belfast and Dungiven before returning to the family home in Limavady. 

All motorcyclists are welcome, according to Jack’s death notice. 

The 22 year-old’s funeral will take place on Sunday, June 26.

The funeral service will be held in Carrick Parish Church at 2pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm. 

The death notice states: “Friends and family are welcome at his late home from 12noon on Friday and Saturday.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media