19 Jun 2022

County Derry rider dies at Kells road races

Jack Oliver died while competing at Kells road races today.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

19 Jun 2022 8:04 PM

Tributes have been paid to a County Derry man who died this afternoon during a fatal accident at Kells road races.

Limavady rider Jack Oliver died following an incident during today's Supersport race in County Meath.

The meeting was abandoned after the fatal accident.

The 22 year-old's brother Robbie Oliver took to social media this evening to break the tragic news.

“As some may have heard our wee rocket has gained his angel wings at Kells road races doing what he loved best. I'm sure that big grin was on full display,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I honestly have no words.

“Can I ask that you all can give my mother and father some space at this time and no phone calls please.

“Everyone dies, not everyone lives. Ride high my brother, I'll always love you,” he added.

As news of Mr Oliver's death broke, others took to social media to pay tribute.

Patch Racing wrote: “We are saddened today at the passing of Jack Oliver.

“The young lad had a bright future ahead of him after some impressive results to start his road racing career.

“We only knew Jack a short period of time, but he always had that smile on his face and was always stopping by for a chat.

“Our condolences go out to your partner, your family circle, team ad your friends.

“Ride high wee man, you're in great company now.”

