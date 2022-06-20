Police appeal for dashcam footage following Castledawson Roundabout crash

The one vehicle crash happened just before 8am this morning.
The Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.
Inspector Johnstone said: “A report of the one-vehicle collision was received shortly after 7.45am on Monday, June 20.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 324 of 20/06/22.”
