Search

12 Jun 2022

Derry principal aware of abuse allegations

Abuse deemed 'appropriately confidential' by then principal

Derry principal aware of abuse allegations

Derry principal aware of abuse allegations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 2:05 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A serving Inishowen priest, the former principal of St Columb's College in Derry, has confirmed he was aware of sex abuse allegations against a former vice-principal, as far back as 1993.

Raymond Gallagher was a teacher at St Columb's College from 1953 to 1993. He died in 2007 at the age of 75.

In recent months, two former pupils have come forward to allege they were sexually abused by Gallagher while pupils at the school in the 1960s and 1970s.

Fr John Walsh, who is currently a curate in the Buncrana parish, was principal of St Columb's from 1990 to 1999 and was in charge of the school when Gallagher left in 1993.

In today's Sunday Independent, journalist Ciaran O'Neill is reporting, that comments made to the paper by Fr Walsh, appear to indicate those in charge of the school were aware of allegations around Gallagher, who was never charged in connection with any offences.

The Sunday Independent said: "Following the recent public allegations against former St Columb's vice-principal, the Sunday Independent contacted Fr Walsh to ask if he knew about the allegations during his time at the school. In an email response, Fr Walsh said he was 'not free to talk' about the matter as it had been deemed 'appropriately confidential' in 1993 and 'in my opinion still remains so'.

"However, he added when the school had been 'dealing with the case' it had involved the 'civil authorities'.

In the Independent article, Eamonn Lynch (68), one of Gallagher's alleged victims, said Fr Walsh's comments 'left unanswered questions'.

He said: "The time has come for St Columb's to come clean about Gallagher and answer questions such as: What were the circumstances of his departure in 1993; which civil authority was involved and what was the nature of its involvement; and who in St Columb's administered Gallagher's leaving package - pension entitlements, confidentiality arrangements?"

Read Ciaran O'Neill's full Sunday Independent article HERE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media