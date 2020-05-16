Kilrea's fundraising close to the £13,500 mark

Kilrea GAC's 1,000km challenge has covered 600km, the length of Ireland from Malin to Mizen Head, with just over six hours gone.

The club's senior football and camogie teams - led by Brian Óg McAlary and Karen Kielt - came up with the idea for a challenge to cover a total of 1,000km inside 24 hours, with all the money raised going to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke.

The rest of the community - as well as ex-members away from home - have weighed in behind the challenge that has raised over £13,405 so far, with gift aid still to be factored into the total.

The challenge concludes on Sunday morning at 6.00am.

