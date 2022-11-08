FAI Cup Final Countdown - 2002 - Liam Coyle magic wins it for Derry City!

FAI Cup Final 2002

Derry City 1

Shamrock Rovers 0

On the back of a ten-game unbeaten run, Derry City entered the FAI Cup final on October 27, 2002 in fantastic form.

It was of no great surprise to anyone that the preparations on the day did not go smoothly however as striker David Kelly very nearly missed the game entirely. Scheduled to fly from Birmingham to Dublin on the morning of the final, Kelly was aghast to discover his flight had been cancelled. Rather than cry off, Kelly, determined to play, drove 120 miles to London to catch a later flight. Once he touched down in Dublin, the former Republic of Ireland star was given an escort by the Gardai straight to Tolka Park, where he arrived just in time for the pre-game warm up.

Kelly was in no mood to lose the cup final after all those efforts.

There was little between the sides in a cagey first half at Tolka Park, with 10,100 fans packed in to witness the first ever cup final between the two sides. Half chances came the way of both teams, but the game was deadlocked at the break and there was an increasing feeling that one goal may just decide the game.

The first half tension disappeared just two minutes into the second period as the deadlock was broken. A Derry City corner was taken by Sean Friars, whose cross found Ciaran Martyn who only managed to slice his shot away from goal. Fortunately for Martyn and Derry, the ball came to Liam Coyle, who, in once spectacular movement, managed to swivel and hook a spectacular volley across goal and into the net. Tolka Park came alive as the Derry City fans celebrated the breakthrough. It was Coyle’s first FAI Cup Final goal at the fifth time of asking and it put Mahon’s team on the precipice of a great victory.

The remainder of the game may have been more comfortable on Derry had David Kelly found the net from close range just two minutes after the opening goal. The ball broke kindly for the former international striker but with the entire goal to aim at, he somehow hooked the ball wide from eight yards.

City were nearly made to rue that missed opportunity as Rovers hit back strongly, but Kelly made amends when he hooked Jason Colwell’s header off the line to maintain Derry’s lead. Rovers should have levelled on 63 minutes however as Stephen Grant’s cross from the right took out the Derry defence and found former Candy Stripe James Keddy at the back post, but with only Alan Gough to beat, he somehow headed the ball into the side netting.

The closing stages of the game were torturous for the City fans as Rovers piled on the pressure, and five added minutes at the end of the ninety did little to dispel their nerves. City continued to hold firm however, and with Eamon Doherty putting in a Man of the Match performance in the heart of City’s midfield, Rovers, for all their efforts, could not get the goal they desperately needed.

The final whistle sparked scenes of incredible celebration amongst those in red and white. While Rovers players sank to the ground, the City players celebrated vociferously, and over 4,000 Candy Stripes fans danced for joy in the stands.

It was Derry City’s third FAI Cup victory and it was made all the sweeter with the fact that there were eight Derry men in the starting eleven and 12 in the 16-man squad overall. It was a real home town effort.

It was an incredible story for a club that had come so close to going under so many times.

“I remember the place was packed, I remember the atmosphere, I remember the fire which delayed the game, and then we had a streaker come onto the pitch,” Eddie McCallion laughed. “I remember talking to that fella after the final and he was saying he was put into a cell but the guards brought a TV in so he could watch the match. It was a bit of a family occasion for myself and Tommy as well because I think we were the first brothers to win the cup.

“Shamrock Rovers were favourites because they were playing in Tolka at the time and they had players like Kevin Hunt and there was a lot of interest in him. We also had players playing out of position, just doing jobs for the team, and then David Kelly came late, after wondering if he would make it at all. It was a lot to take in. There were so many Derry boys in the team and that added to the atmosphere in the town because people could relate to the players playing. That’s why it meant so much.”