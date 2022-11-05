‘There’s a new superstar in town! UFC, I’m coming!’ Derry's Paul Hughes dominates Vucenic!

Paul Hughes broke down in tears after dominating Jordan Vucenic to become the new Cage Warriors Featherweight champion at the O2 Arena in London.

In what was the most anticipated fight in Cage Warriors’ history, the Derry man went in determined to avenge the controversial loss to Vucenic two years ago and he certainly made sure this time as he dominated the fight, emerging as unanimous winner on the judges’ score cards, 49-46, 50-43 and 49-43.

Round 1

There was nothing at all to separate the fighters in the first two and a half minutes but a good right hand saw Hughes sustain a cut to the forehead. Hughes responded with a good left foot kick, but a few shots from Vucenic did get through before the Derry man finished strongly, pushing him onto the cage where both remained tied up until the end of the round.

Round 2

Hughes started strongly with a head kick followed by body triangle, a difficult position for Vucenic to be in. Hughes had control even when they turned over attempting the rear naked choke hold with Vucenic doing everything he could to prevent that from happening. Hughes meanwhile continued to rain shots don on his opponent as he kept a vice like grip on the champion. He finished the round landing strong elbows with Vucenic completely unable to get out of trouble with only the bell ending the second round giving him relief. Hughes was the clear winner of the round.

Round 3

Vucenic came out fast, perhaps knowing he had lost the previous round and the fight seemed to go in his favour when Hughes slipped attempting a kick. Hughes recovered well and both fighters got back to standing position but after good jabs and uppercuts, the round ended with a superb Hughes shot right at the end which left Vucenic grounded with a bad cut to his eye. Again, the bell saved him, but it was a huge moment in the fight with the champion taking his time getting to his feet.

Round 4

Hughes went for the exposed area early in the round and despite fighting back, Vucenic was left exposed again when Hughes caught him with a massive blow which led to a further spill of blood from the champion. It looked like the fight was seconds from the end as Hughes pounded the shots onto Vucenic then went for the rear naked choke to finish it. Vucenic, to his credit somehow survived to take the fight into the last round but he was in very bad shape with blood pouring from his face and head.

Round 5

Both fighters went for it in the final round, but it wasn’t long before Hughes landed big again and Vucenic retreated to the ground to save himself. It meant both fighters being tangled up with Vucenic needing something huge to win the fight from a grounded position with Hughes already the clear winner of it went to the judges’ cards. Vucenic tried everything he could to get out, but Hughes made sure it didn’t happen and the final bell came, with Vucenic’s body language telling the whole story – he knew he had been beaten by the better man.