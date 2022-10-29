Institute make it three Brandywell wins in a row

Institute 2

Knockbreda 1

It was Institute made it three home wins in a row thanks to a sensational effort from Mark McFadden.

The midfielder scored what was surely 'Stute's goal of the season so far with a beautiful second half effort, adding to Cathair Friel's earlier penalty to help Brain Donaghey's side on their way to another Brandywell victory. There was some panic in the 'Stute defence late on when Knockbreda pulled a goal back, but the hosts managed to hold on to pick up a valuable three points.

It was midway through the first half before ‘Stute created their first real opportunity of the game, and unsurprisingly it was Jamie Dunne at the heart of it, as he beat Max Greer before crossing to the back post where McFadden arrived with a looping header which Jonah Nicholl had to tip over his crossbar.

There was a scare for ‘Stute right at the end of the first half when, from Knockbreda’s first corner of the game, Cillin Gilmour found Peter McDermott, whose powerful header was cleared off the line by teenager Oisin Devlin, before a handball ended the scramble for the rebound.

Half Time 0-0

The second half started perfectly for ‘Stute who were awarded a penalty after just three minutes. Cathair Friel combined well with McFadden, who broke into the area and in front of Ashton McDermott, who produced a clumsy challenge to bring the midfielder down. Referee Glenn Buchanan had an easy decision in pointing to the spot and after a ca5eful run up, Friel stroked home his fourth goal of the season.

‘Stute were clicking into gear and they were so close to doubling their lead with an incisive move involving Burke and McFadden which ended in the ‘Stute captain’s low drive being pushed past the post by Nicholl.

‘Stute got the goal their second half deserved and it was a sensational effort from McFadden. The midfielder, having had several chances to score with his head, showed the quality of his left foot when he collected the ball 25 yards from goal and curled the ball sublimely past Nicholl and into the top corner of the net.

Finally, Knockbreda showed some sort of response, and it took a great save from Dylan Doherty to deny Anthony Burns a goal, the midfielder’s low free kick heading to the bottom corner, until Doherty pushed it wide at full stretch.

‘Stute then shot themselves in the foot with just 11 minutes remaining when a corner into the area somehow eluded everyone and bounced off the back off defender Dylan King and ricocheting into the net.

‘Stute suddenly looked panicked and could have conceded an equaliser when a free kick into the area found Knockbreda captain Ross McCaughan unmarked, but he headed over from just six yards.

The final ten minutes was anything but comfortable for ‘Stute, as Knockbreda did everything they could to get the equaliser, with Rhys McDermott having to throw himself in where it hurt to stop a shot in the first minute of five add minutes.

Jamie Dunne did have the chance to finish the game off when he broke clear on 94 minutes with three team mates in support, but he failed to finish Knockbreda off, and by the time the final whistle came 60 seconds later, it was met with relief as much as anything else for a nervy home side.

Teams

INSTITUTE: Dylan Doherty, Shaun Leppard, Rhys McDermott, Mark McFadden (Jack Millar 75’), Orrin McLaughlin (Andrew Whiteside 65’), Cormac Burke (Jamie McCormick 75’), Jamie Dunne, Matthew Walker, Dylan King, Oisin Devlin, Cathair Friel (Patrick McLaughlin 91’).

KNOCKBREDA: Jonah Nicholl, Kyle McCauley, Ross McCaughan, Peter McDermott, Cillin Gilmour, Max Greer (Lee McGreevy 75’), Barry Moore, Anthony Burns, Ashton McDermott (Tamer Ganem Atrach 65’), Jack Montgomery (Matthew Munn 82’), Ewan McCoubrey (Nathan Johnston 65’).

REFEREE: Glenn Buchanan.