Derry City facing a must-win game against Sligo Rovers tonight

Sligo Rovers vs. Derry City

Tonight, 7:45pm

Ruaidhri Higgins is determined that his team take the title race to the final day of the season, starting with victory at Sligo Rovers tonight.

The Candystripes dropped two vital points in their 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at the Brandywell on Friday past, leaving Rovers eight points clear at the top with just three games remaining. But despite the champions now having one hand on the title, Higgins believes his team can still apply pressure.

"If we win over next two games it goes down to the final day regardless, so it’s not over. We need to just win our next game and take it from there," he said.

“Although the performance was flat for spells against Shelbourne, the players have been absolutely brilliant. We’ve been on a great run and we can’t let a not brilliant performance hamper us. We have to kick on and react in the way that I know we can and go to Sligo and win.”

Domestically, City are unbeaten in 19 games, a run that stretches back to the last week in May when they lost to a last-gasp winner at the Sligo Showgrounds. Anything less than a win there tonight will see Shamrock Rovers retain their Premier Division crown and Higgins knows exactly what’s at stake.

“We have to go and win to keep it alive." he insisted. "Sligo is the last place we lost. We have rough memories from that night, it was a difficult night and there was a lot of soul-searching done after that one,” he recalled. “We need to go there now and make sure that the dressing room’s a happier place after the game.

Higgins also defended goalkeeper Brain Maher after his mistake which gifted Shelbourne the goal on Friday night.

“Brian is an exceptional young goalkeeper – the best in the country – and he’s proved that throughout the season. He’s made a mistake and got punished for it, and he’ll learn from it. Hes keen to get better, he’s always looking to improve and he’s been brilliant for us. He’s made a mistake, and mistakes happen. The best keepers in the world make mistakes.”

“It’s a bit of a setback although we haven’t lost since the back end of May and touch wood it stays that way. We have experienced players in key areas now and we have an opportunity to bounce back tonight which is great, and try and go to Sligo and win,” he concluded.