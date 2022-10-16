Derry City into first FAI Cup final in EIGHT years after beating Treaty United!

Derry City 2

Treaty United 1

Derry City are into the FAI Cup final for the first time in eight years after seeing off a spirited Treaty United at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes looked to be cruising as they went 2-0 up early on through goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh, but Enda Curran pulled a goal back from the penalty spot to make this game far from comfortable for the hosts. City fans can now look forward to the Aviva Stadium next month however, with hopes high of winning the trophy for the first time in a decade.

There was a beautifully observed minute’s silence before the game for the victims of the recent Creeslough tragedy, with both managers Ruaidhri Higgins and Tommy Barrett laying wreaths under the Irish flag at the Brandywell Road end of the ground.

Treaty kicked off to an incredible atmosphere at the Brandywell but it was the hosts who almost had something to celebrate early on when Patrick McEleney’s pass found Brandon Kavanagh in behind, but the winger, in the goals recently, could not bring the ball under his control and the chance was quickly gone.

But Derry City didn’t have to wait long as they broke through with just 8 minutes gone. Patrick McEleney was clearly up for this one and he ran onto a throw in from Cameron McJannet and took it through to the byline before pulling the ball back for Jamie McGonigle who steered the ball into the net past Jack Brady for his third goal in four games.

Treaty had to weather the storm after that as City pushed hard for a second, with Brandon Kavanagh shooting onto the roof of the net before McGonigle drove right across the face of goal and wide of the target.

A poor start then turned into a nightmare for Treaty who were cut wide open again on 15 minutes as Derry City doubled their lead. It was a picture-perfect goal for the Candystripes as McJannett whipped over the perfect cross for Kavanagh, who headed the ball powerfully past Brady and into the net to make it 2-0.

It looked as if this semi-final would be over by half time, but that proved not to be the case as Treaty were awarded a penalty on the half hour when Cameron Dummigan fouled Jack Lynch in the area. Referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot and former Candystripe Enda Curran, a hat trick hero for Treaty in the quarterfinals, rolled it down the middle to half the deficit.

Half Time

Defender Sean Guerins ensured Derry City didn’t grab a third early in the second half when he blocked a shot on the line to deny Declan Glass after great work from Kavanagh to set McGonigle away.

The Candystripes were pushing hard for the third goal and they almost got it when Michael Duffy slid McJannet in behind but the defender’s powerfully hit effort was brilliantly pushed away by Brady in the Treaty goal.

Substitute Ryan Graydon then almost scored just seconds after coming in as he was picked out by a brilliant pass from Shane McEleney, but he was denied by Brady who managed to push it wide despite being off balance. Nevertheless, it was incessant Derry City pressure.

Treaty might well have grabbed an equaliser with just three minutes left when Armshaw, quiet in the second half, raced away on the right into the area and drove a brilliant effort goalwards only to miss the top corner by inches.

Jolted into action by that near miss, City gave one last push to kill the game off with substitute Joe Thomson firing across goal before Duffy shot into the side netting.

Teams

DERRY CITY: Maher, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannet, Dummigan, Diallo, P McEleney, B Kavanagh (Thomson 81’), Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 69’), Glass (Graydon 58’).

TREATY UNITED: Brady, Ludden, O'Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Christopher (Doherty 86’), Devitt, Armshaw, Walsh, Lynch (Keane 75’), Curran.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).