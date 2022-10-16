Search

16 Oct 2022

Derry Greyhounds: Paul’s Prada in fashion at Brandywell

Danny McGilloway presents Mason and Leigh Thompson with the Lenny McKinney Greyhound Transporter Trophy after Glenhead Tiger was voted our favourite performer at the 12th Sept race meeting.

16 Oct 2022 12:18 PM

There was a 7 race programme on Monday evening and along with the usual prizemoney on offer, the Track Lotto Team sponsored high quality collars and leads for all the winners.

We were treated to sprint action for the first three races and history was made when busy sire Broadstrand Bono had his first winner on this side of the Irish Sea.

Bono is a son of super sire Droopys Sydney and many breeders have been opting for him as an alternative, so there is a lot of interest to see how his first offspring perform. Bono’s winner came in the first race when Oliver Canavan’s Olwinn Cara (Broadstrand Bono x Olwinn Queen, Jun ’21) showed good early pace from her preferred wide berth in trap 5 to be amongst the leaders as the bend approached.

She took up the lead as she swooped around the outside of her rivals on the first bend and ran on well up the home straight to finish 2.5 lengths ahead of Rusty Rosie in 16.92. This was only her fourth race and Cara will certainly have her fans as her career progresses as she is not only a talented athlete but also an eye catching stunning blue lass with white speckles.

Call You Tonight (Native Chimes x Bubbly Madeva, Sep ’20) made full use of her trap 1 draw to land the second race in 17.13 for Ryan McGranaghan.

The field broke fairly level and Call You Tonight was up with the pace as they approached the first bend. She bravely held her position on the rails and used it to her advantage as she slipped around the bend to open up around 4 lengths on her competitors.

It was a crucial advantage which she just held onto by a short head as she crossed the winning line from Droopys Katie who was powering up the home straight in hot pursuit.

Katie will be one to watch for when she steps up to 4 bend action. Ryan’s charge has now won 2 of her 3 races and looks ideally suited to the Brandywell sprint. She is a litter sister to Tax You Tonight who is improving with each race and who has won her last 2 races at Newbridge, most recently recording a sizzling 17.46 for the 325 yards.

Olwinn Cara who won the first race with Oliver Canavan.

The third race was also won by the hound in trap 1, Tip Away Summer (Droopys Buick x Jaytee Summer, Aug ’20) for Nigel Maguire. She was very fast away from the traps and won unchallenged by 3 lengths in a fast 16.89 from Don Vincenzo who ran on well after a slow start. Summer was still a maiden when she moved up to Brandywell from Tralee, but she now has won 3 of her 9 races at the circuit which clearly suits her slick trapping ability and early pace.

Back in action

Fridays Arista (Droopys Sydney x Tyrur Kerri, Jan ’20), Paul Whyte’s Magical Bale Consolation Oaks winner at Brandywell in August earlier this year, was back in action in the fourth race against some classy types.

Racing from trap 2, she was only moderately away from traps and was in fourth place approaching the first bend. She navigated a path around the outside of the field and made steady headway as the runners approached the third bend where the leaders were jostling for room on the inside of the track.

Mark Colhoun & Michelle Norris with Ella Rose & Millie Anna enjoying a night at the dogs.

Arista kept up her momentum with the benefit of a trouble free run on the outside of the other dogs and ran on well to beat Glenside Trade by 1.25 lengths as she crossed the line in 28.21. Beanos Snowflake is one for the notebooks as she looked particularly unlucky to be squeezed for room when making what looked to be a winning move at the third bend.

Vincent McGuinness and Juliet Aldridge’s home bred pup Rosehill Pele (Tarsna Havana x Shesashowoff, Nov ’20) was a determined winner of the fifth race and he notched up his second career success. It was a thrilling race to watch. Moderately away from trap 3, Pele was in second place with a 4 length deficit to make up on the early leader Mega Blake down the back straight.

Pele kept up a strong gallop and got up by half a length to win in 28.11 whilst holding off the impressive late surge of Glenside Shank who finished half a length ahead of Blake. Pele has now won 2 of his 8 races and is relishing the thrill of the chase.
Patience is a virtue, every dog has it’s day and good things come to those that wait, were all sayings that sprung to mind as we watched 3 year old Shlowdown Rumble (Maryville Rumble x Lady Dunbar, Jul ’19) enjoy her first career success.

She has been lightly raced and it was thirteenth time lucky for Rumble as she won in 28.29 (500 yards) for owner Brendan Harkin. A slick exit from trap 3 saw her lead around the first bend with Cals Sport chasing hard in a challenging position throughout the race. However, Rumble was resilient and she held off her challenger by 1.25 lengths. Now she has found her form, can she make it two in a row? Brendan will be hoping so.

The most impressive performance of the night came in the last race. Paul McLaughlin’s Avongate Prada (Ballymac Best x Avongate Hazel, Oct ’20) had been racing in Waterford and Kilkenny before moving to his kennels and after meeting trouble in running a fortnight ago on her Brandywell debut, she was paw perfect when winning by 3.5 lengths in 16.71 (300 yards) on only her second race at the circuit.

Call You Tonight who won the second race with Darragh (left) & Ryan McGranaghan.

This was the fastest time of the night and she looks to have a bright future. Prada has a lovely pedigree that stands in her favour with a dam line that goes back to Little Diamond.

Lifford Greyhound Stadium update

The greyhound racing community was buoyed during the week when the good news broke that Lifford has finally been granted its Greyhound Racing Ireland licence to reopen as a greyhound race track.

In a statement to the Greyhound Star, spokesman Cathal Magee thanked all involved in getting the licence over the line and he thanked the local greyhound community for their patience over the last year. He went on to say that they will open on the first weekend in April 2023. The greyhound community and their canine athletes have plenty to look forward to in 2023.

