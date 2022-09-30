Derry Greyhounds: Old Bleach cleans up at the Brandywell

The three semi-finals of the Olwinn Sprint, kindly sponsored by Oliver Canavan, were the feature races on a competitive 8 race programme at Brandywell on Monday evening.

Do It Bob (Ballymac Bolger x Tyrur Kerri, Nov ’20) for Andrew White and Kearneys Galaxy, were both having their first career starts and they battled out the first race on the card. Bob made full use of his trap 6 draw and was amongst the leaders as they approached the first bend. He swooped around the outside of the pack and ran on well to win in 16.81 with Galaxy 1.5 lengths back in second place.

It was a very good effort also from Galaxy in trap 3 as he had the experienced early pacer Alakazam on his inside going into the first bend but he bravely forged a path for himself through the pack. Both these pups impressed on their track debuts and will be going into a few notebooks.

Lodgefield Narco (Droopys Jet x Lodgefield Chloe, May ’19) recorded his first success of 2022 when he landed the first semi-final of the Olwinn Sprint in 16.74 for Kevin O’Kane. Narco is a relatively new recruit to the Sniper Kennels and he appears to suit the Brandywell. He needed to be paw perfect from trap 3 to win as Mill View (Laughil Blake x Millers Lane, Jan ’21) from trap 2 was hot on his heels throughout.

Only half a length separated the two qualifiers for the final as they crossed the line with Narco’s slick trapping being the decisive factor in this race.

The second semi-final of the Olwinn Sprint was a straight forward affair with Shady Skittles (Ballymac Best x Shady Pam, Sep ’20) from trap 5 showing sizzling early pace.

She built up an unassailable lead going into the first bend for Patrick McCrossan and won in 16.71 which was the fastest of the three semi-finals.

Very Ordinary won the 5th race in 28.31 for Darren Fahy. From left; Declan Glass, Gavin Gallagher, Kevin Canning, Gavin McLaughlin, Oisin & Darren Fahy, Daniel Lafferty & Cameron McJannett.

Geronimo (Laughil Blake x Night Time Mammy, Nov ’19) who was moderately away from trap 1 showed good pace on the run to the bend and finished well to take the second qualifying place, 3.75 lengths behind the winner. Skittles last victory was in April over the 500 yards and Patrick has now got her back into top form.

Thrilling

We were treated to a thrilling race in the End Of Month Members Only Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group 500. Beanos Snowflake from trap 1 took up the early running to lead with Ardnasool Jetson (Ardnasool Jet x Cinderella, Nov ’19) from trap 4 and Rathronan Syd (Droopys Sydney x Slippy Elsa, Jul ’19) from trap 5 in hot pursuit as they went around the first bend. Jetson showed a terrific burst of pace between his rivals to take up a narrow advantage going around the third bend.

All 3 hounds were still in contention as they came up the home straight and a dead heat was called between Jetson for his owner Adrian McGhee, his trainer Niall McGhee, and Syd for Kealan O’Kane in 27.97.

The fifth race was another thrilling affair. Fast away from trap 5, it looked like Very Ordinary had the race at his mercy but Hey Fortunate made eye catching progress to draw level and overtake Ordinary at the third bend. Fortunate then looked the likely victor as he emerged a couple of lengths clear coming out of the fourth bend.

However, Ordinary kept up his momentum and Fortunate started to tire. Along with Catchtheswallows who came with a late charge from an impossible looking, last place position, going into the third bend, the 3 dogs flashed past the winning line together with only a neck and head separating them.

Very Ordinary (Jaytee Jet x Funny Pippa, Nov ’20) claimed the victory for his new owner Darren Fahy in 28.31 with Catchtheswallows taking the runner up position.

Rosehill Pele who won the 7th race in 27.91 with Juliet Aldridge & Vincent McGuinness

Old Bleach (Laughil Blake x Millers Lane, Jan ’21) went one better than her sister Mill View (who finished a creditable second in the second race) when she came from last place to win the sixth race in 29.32 over 525 yards for Brendan McCann. What was particularly impressive was the track craft this pup showed on what was only her third career start.

Slow away from trap 4, she edged out to the outside of the field and then cut between the packed field of runners at the second bend to take up third position a few lengths adrift of the leaders.

Her back straight pace put her in contention at the third bend. She passed the leader on his outside and drew 3.25 lengths clear of her nearest rival as she crossed the winning line. She deserved full marks for determination and focus. A really exciting young hound to look forward too as her career progresses.

First career success

It was sixth time lucky for Rosehill Pele (Tarsna Havana x Shesashowoff, Nov ’20) for Juliet Aldridge and Vincent McGuinness as he got his first career success in the seventh race on the card. He was fast away from trap 1 and the rest of the field were no match for Pele as he scored in a smart 27.91 for the 500 yards.

Glenside Shank from trap 5 kept up the pressure on Pele but was still 1 length adrift in second place as they crossed the line. This was a particularly rewarding victory for Juliet & Vincent as Pele was the result of a service to Tarsna Havana (for a brood of their choice), that their other dog, Senahel Miah, had won in 2019 when he landed the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group 500 Competition. Pele’s success is a case of success breeding success.

Scary Junction (Laughil Blake x Tyrur Gene, Aug ’19) was a decisive winner of the third semi-final of the Olwinn Sprint Competition for Paul McLaughlin.

He was well away from trap 4 and ran on well up the home straight to win in 16.72 by 4.75 lengths from Drumgeely Avenue (Jaytee Jet x Boreen Belle, Oct ’20) who took the last qualifying place for next week’s final. Before he joined Paul’s kennels, Junction previously raced at Mullingar where he had 2 wins from 12 starts. He now has 2 wins from his 3 starts at the Brandywell circuit where he seems to relish the course and distance.

The 2022 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Winner, Born Warrior with handler Shane Hanlon and trainer Jennifer O’Donnell.

Last week we covered Ballymac Finn’s upcoming Boyle Sports Irish Derby Final. Lifford local, Rhylie McBride had drawn Finn in the Junior Nominator Competition. It was a thrilling final on Saturday 24th September in front of a massive capacity audience at Shelbourne Park and it was broadcast live on Virgin TV.

Ballymac Finn did his very best and finished runner up to the Jennifer O’Donnell trained Born Warrior who had the early pace to get clear of the field and land the E125,000 first prize for the lucky owners in the Whatever You Like Syndicate. Congratulations to all the connections of Born Warrior and in a few years we may see some of his offspring gracing our track at Brandywell.