27 Sept 2022

Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin suffers another ACL injury in training

Derry City

Ciaron Harkin has received some devastating news today.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

27 Sept 2022 9:59 PM

Derry City FC's medical team have confirmed this evening that midfielder Ciaron Harkin has suffered a further ACL injury in training this week.

Michael Hegarty told the club's website that the extent of the injury was confirmed following a scan today and Ciaron will see a specialist on Friday so that they can prepare a recovery plan.

The announcement is all the more concerning given that the 26-year-old had entered the final stages of his rehabilitation after 7 months out with the same injury. 

Harkin suffered his original injury against Shamrock Rovers back in February, and has since worked on getting back to full fitness. Speaking to RTE at the launch of FIFA 23 this past weekend he said: 

“It has obviously been frustrating,” he said. “It’s the first injury I’ve ever had and it’s the worst one I could have gotten. But it’s done now and I’ve just been working hard to get back on the pitch. Hopefully I’m not too long away now from getting back in and playing.

“I took it on the chin when it happened, I got through the surgery and straight back at it and I’ve been working hard over the last six months. I’m getting towards the end of it now and I’m looking forward to getting back into full training with the lads and getting back on the pitch and playing again.”

A club statement read: 
"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to 'Jackie' for a speedy recovery."

