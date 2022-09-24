Derry Greyhounds: Rhylie & Finn, living the Derby dream

The most prestigious event in the Irish greyhound racing calendar will take place this evening (Saturday) at Shelbourne when 6 finalists will compete for the title of BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Champion 2022.

The finalists in trap order are: Trap 1, Callaway Pro Am; Trap 2, Crafty Kokoro; Trap 3, Maries Wedding; Trap 4, Ballymac Finn; Trap 5, Born Warrior; Trap 6, Droopys Nice One.

A new initiative was launched this year by the Irish Greyhound Owners & Breeders Federation (IGOBF) to involve under 18’s with the experience of living the Derby dream.

The Junior Nominator Competition saw a fantastic response with 341 ‘under 18’s’ taking part in the 6 round competition over 6 weeks. Each person was assigned a greyhound (via a draw) to follow throughout the event with prizes for those under 18’s whose nominated dog made it through to the final.

Prizes include rosettes, medals, certificates, trophies, letters of appreciation with family passes to their local track, along with access to the Derby Suite and refreshments on Derby Semi-Final Night and most importantly, a chance to meet the canine superstar that they have drawn in the competition.

Rhylie Mc Bride from Lifford often attends the Brandywell and she drew Ballymac Finn at the outset in the Junior Nominator Competition. Finn is now a leading fancy to land this prestigious event and maybe Rhylie has brought him some luck so far as she was also present when her Uncle, Niall McGhee, made it through to the final of the Bart Teague Memorial Oaks at Brandywell a few weeks ago with Gotheratlast.

The McBride family were at Shelbourne last Saturday night to cheer on Ballymac Finn and Rylie’s father, Neil McBride, said ‘she is over the moon with the whole experience and that the Ballymac dog has the same name as her wee cousin Finn in Scotland so it might be lucky’.

Rhylie receives a medal, certificate and rosette from Deirdre Leahy to recognise her nominated dog, Ballymac Finn, has reached the BoyleSports Irish Derby Final

Passionate

Born into a family who are passionate about the sport, Rhylie has been involved with the dogs from an early age, whether it was helping her daddy or her aunt and uncles. Her Aunt Orla McGhee said ‘As Rhylie got older, her love for the dogs has grown so much. Without fail, every day she is out helping me and loves to go to the track to see the dogs run.

She has a great way with the dogs and she can calm the more excited dogs down. The dogs look forward to her coming into the kennel as she often comes in singing to them. She loves to learn all she can about greyhound welfare and racing and I would have no doubt that in years to come she will be training her own dogs’.

Ballymac Finn (Droopys Sydney x Ballymac Petsy, Nov ’20), for owner Liam Dowling, won in a flying 29.48 for the 550 yards on Saturday which was the fastest of the two semi-finals.

After the qualifying for the final, Rhylie met Finn for a photograph along with Liam’s son Shane who was parading the dog. Shane said ‘the Junior Nominator Competition has been a superb addition to the Derby this year. Great to involve the youth and bring new faces to the dogs.’

The stunning Ballymac Finn at home relaxing before the build up to the BoyleSports Irish Derby Final this evening (Saturday).

It has been refreshing to see the social media buzz around this competition as the youth and their families experience the excitement of the Irish Greyhound Derby. It was a novel idea and one that has been a tremendous success.

We hope the IGOBF will make this a regular feature alongside the event that inspires the dreams of the greyhound community; the Irish Greyhound Derby on the hallowed sand at Shelbourne Park.