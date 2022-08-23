Search

23 Aug 2022

Academy teenagers sign pro contracts at Derry City

Tiernan McGinty and Sean Patton, two 16-year-olds from Donegal, have been given their first pro deals at Derry City

Donegal teenagers sign pro contracts at Derry City

Tiernan McGinty and Sean Patton with Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Aug 2022 2:24 PM

Email:

sport@derrynow.com

Donegal teenagers Tiernan McGinty and Sean Patton have signed professional contracts at Derry City.

The 16-year-olds were recruited earlier this year from Finn Harps and Derry have confirmed that the pair will begin training on a full-time basis at the Candystripes from January.

At the moment, McGinty and Patton are part of the Derry City Academy.

"These are two players- amongst others- that we have identified as having the potential to be part of our first team set-up in the coming years,” Derry City senior manager Ruaidhri Higgins said.

"We realise that for the club to develop and grow we need to continue to bring quality young players through our Academy.

"This should also act as an incentive to other young players at the club as they see the opportunities that are available.

“One thing we can assure as a club is that if we feel a player is ready, and good enough, they will get their chance."

McGinty, who is from Falcarragh, played schoolboys football at Glenea United while Drumkeen native Patton came through the ranks at Drumkeen United before joining Harps.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media