Academy teenagers sign pro contracts at Derry City

Donegal teenagers Tiernan McGinty and Sean Patton have signed professional contracts at Derry City.

The 16-year-olds were recruited earlier this year from Finn Harps and Derry have confirmed that the pair will begin training on a full-time basis at the Candystripes from January.

At the moment, McGinty and Patton are part of the Derry City Academy.

"These are two players- amongst others- that we have identified as having the potential to be part of our first team set-up in the coming years,” Derry City senior manager Ruaidhri Higgins said.

"We realise that for the club to develop and grow we need to continue to bring quality young players through our Academy.

"This should also act as an incentive to other young players at the club as they see the opportunities that are available.

“One thing we can assure as a club is that if we feel a player is ready, and good enough, they will get their chance."

McGinty, who is from Falcarragh, played schoolboys football at Glenea United while Drumkeen native Patton came through the ranks at Drumkeen United before joining Harps.