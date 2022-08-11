Sign up now . . . Jog In The Bog just days away!

The annual traditional Jog in the Bog 5K is back on our streets this year with hundreds of people asked to walk, run, or cycle in aid of Mental Health Services.

The event, run in memory of North West Triathlon legend Colm Quigley who died suddenly at the young age of 39, will take place on Thursday, 18th August, 2022.

At Wednesday’s official launch in the O’Neills Sports Superstore, Waterloo Place, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, called on all, young and old to get out and walk, run or cycle and lend your support to what will be a very worthy cause.

Anyone interested can register and run, walk, or cycle this race anywhere in the world. BBHF will post your t-shirt to you.

Registration is £10 for this 5k and you can register by visiting Bogside and Brandywell Health Forums website www.bbhealthforum.org or alternatively, register in O’Neills Superstore, Waterloo Place on Monday and Tuesday next, 15-16 August.

Speaking at the launch, Aileen McGuinness, General Manager of Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum said the community were indebted to O’Neill’s for giving of their time and money to support the provision of mental health services in Derry.

"Enda Doherty, Caroline Casey and the team at O’Neills Sportswear have gone above and beyond to support our fundraising efforts for the last three years. They have been so supportive of frontline services and of our campaign to raise funds to support counselling services for people in Derry."

CALLING ALL RUNNERS!. . . . .Derry’s Ironman Danny Quigley pictured with some of the runners from Waves Running Club at Wednesday’s ‘Jog in the Bog’ launch. Pics by Jim McCafferty.

The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum have supported over 200 people to access counselling services this year, with demand more than doubling since the Covid 19 pandemic and the after-affects this had had on people lives and their mental health.

Caroline Casey store manager, O’Neills Sports Superstore, Derry, paid tribute to BBHF for the counselling service they provide in their local community. She said the company are delighted to support this year’s event by providing bespoke T-shirts for the participants.

"The Colm Quigley 5K Jog in the Bog is a favourite for local runners and we are proud to continue our association with the event this year. We all know how important it is to look after our mental health as well as our physical health. The Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog gives people the ideal opportunity to look after both.

"We also look forward to welcoming entrants to our store on Waterloo Place between the 15th and 16th of August to collect their registration packs.

"We’ve included some extra goodies for this year’s event including a gym bag and water bottles. We would like to wish all the participants well as they complete their 5K and also pay tribute to the organisers of the event."

‘Let’s Make This One To Remember!’

Danny Quigley said he was delighted the run, in memory of his father Colm, is back on our streets this year.

"I hope to see all athletes, runners young and old and families take part as it will highlight the importance of looking after your mental health and it will give the Health Forum the platform to engage with the wider public in relation to maintaining good mental health.

"Sport was very important to my father, as was his hometown of Derry. Let’s make this one to remember! He will be looking down with pride."

This year’s event also sees some local running groups take part for the first time. Serena McCrossan aka Mammy Banter, part of the Waves Running Club confirmed their participation in this year’s event.

The Jog in the Bog event is a hugely popular event.

Serena said: "I’m absolutely delighted that Waves Running Club will be taking part in this year’s Jog in the Bog thanks to our first two groups completing our C25k programme over the last few months.

"Our aim at Waves is to encourage as many people as possible to get out, get active and do something that benefits their mental health so our values strongly align with those of BBHF and we can’t think of a better first official event for our runners to take part in."