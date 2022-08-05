Search

05 Aug 2022

Derry's Shane Duffy joins Fulham on loan

Defender 'excited' for new challenge ahead of new season

Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy has joined Fulham

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

05 Aug 2022 1:06 PM

Shane Duffy has joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal from Brighton just hours before the new English Premier League season kicks off.

Last season Duffy helped Brighton to their highest ever top flight finish of 9th place as well as achieving the landmark of 150 appearances for the Seagulls. 

He has now joined the newly-promoted London side who will host Liverpool in their first game of the new season tomorrow.

Speaking to FFCtv, the 30-year-old said: “I’m delighted. It’s a really exciting challenge for me and the Club, one I’m really looking forward to.”

"It happened really quickly. I got a call a couple of days ago and I'm here now. I didn't really have time to think about it all, but as soon as they came in for me, I knew it was right for me. I spoke to the manager and he set out all his plans and targets for me and the squad. It was a really positive talk and I'm really excited to work with him and to meet all the lads and get going." 

