Kelly's Eurospar D&D Summer League into second week

Gold Swifts defeated Maiden City last week. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
The Kelly’s Eurospar D&D continues into its second week with games throughout the week, beginning tonight as Newell take on Culmore t Clooney Park West 1.
Last night, in the Preliminary round of the McAlinden Cup, Foyle Harps defeated Gold Swifts 2-0,a disappointment for Swifts who started their league campaign with an impressive 4-3 win over Maiden City last week.
This week’s fixtures:
Round 2 of league
Tuesday 17/5
Newell v Culmore @CPW 1
6:45pm kick-off
Wednesday 18/5
Creggan v Maiden City @ prehen 3
6:45pm kick-off
Thursday 19/5
Goldswifts v Foyle Harps @St Columbs Stadium
Phoenix v Newbuildings @Brooke park
6:45pm kick-off
Sunday 22nd May McAlinden Cup Q/F
FH/Goldswifts v Culmore @ St Columbs 2
Toth v Phoenix @prehen 3
Creggan v Newell @CPW 2
Newbuildings v Maiden City @prehen 5
Kick off 12pm
