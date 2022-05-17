Search

17 May 2022

Thomas Burke Memorial Cup kicks off tonight at Oakland Park

Competition in honour of Trojans legend

Thomas Burke

The Thomas Burke Memorial Cup is now in its second year.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

17 May 2022 12:17 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

The preliminary round of the Thomas Burke Perpetual Cup kicks off tonight at Oakland Park where Newbuildings will take on Foyle Harps. Kick-off 7pm.

The competition, sponsored by McKeever's Newsagents, Central Drive and supported by last year’s sponsor, Vogue Car Sales is in its second year and has attracted an entry of eleven teams.

The preliminary round games will take place over the next few weeks before the commencement of the quart-finals, which will start on May 28.

Tuesday 17th May

Newbuildings v Foyle Harps

Tuesday 24th May

Bonagee v Rosemount

Thursday 26th May

Trojans v Maiden City.

 

The quarter-final draw is as follows:

Saturday 28th May

Northcoast Utd v Newbuildings/Foyle Harps

Tuesday 31st May

Creggan Swifts v Bonagee/Rosemount

Thursday 2nd June

Lisahally v Trojans/Maiden City

Sunday 5th June

Cockhill Celtic v Churchill Utd

 

All games will be played at Oakland Park. Midweek matches will have a 7pm kick off whilst the weekend matches will have a 2pm kick off. Entry to the ground is free but a voluntary collection will take place with all proceeds going to a dementia charity.

Trojans would like to thank other individuals and businesses who have given financial support to help off-set the costs associated with running the competition.

Kelly's Eurospar D&D Summer League into second week

Newell to face Culmore this evening

Thanks to Bay Road Soccer, Mouldings Direct, Tasty Reel, James McDermott Joinery, Breslin's Butchers, Brighton and ROI International, Shane Duffy and Wigan and ROI International, James McClean. Their continued support is greatly appreciated by the Burke family and Trojans.

The club would like to encourage as many people as possible to come along and support this competition played in memory of Thomas Burke.

'Burkey' was a much-loved player and coach with Trojans but above all he was a devoted husband and father to his family, wife Bronagh and twins Adam and Aoife, a beloved son to his parents, Linda and Thomas and a loving brother to his sister Rachel.

Trojans would like to thank other individuals and businesses who have given financial support to help off-set the costs associated with running the competition. Thanks to Bay Road Soccer, Mouldings Direct, Tasty Reel, James McDermott Joinery, Breslins Butchers, Brighton and ROI International, Shane Duffy and our own Wigan and ROI International, James McClean. Their continued support is greatly appreciated by the Burke family and Trojans.

We would encourage as many people as possible to come along and support this competition played in memory of Thomas Burke. 'Burkey' was a much loved player and coach with Trojans but above all he was a devoted husband and father to his family, wife Bronagh and twins Adam and Aoife, a beloved son to his parents, Linda and Thomas and a loving brother to his sister Rachel.

