Search

12 May 2022

Jamie McGonigle named Soccer Writers' Player of the Month for April!

First time in nine years the award has gone to a Derry City player

Derry City

Jamie McGonigle has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for April.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

12 May 2022 12:06 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Jamie McGonigle has been named the Soccer Writers’ Association Player of the Month for April, becoming the first Derry City player to win the award in nine years.

McGonigle scored five goals in two games towards the end of last month, including his first Derry City hat trick in the 7-1 demolition of UCD at the Brandywell. The 26-year-old followed that up by scoring two goals at Richmond Park as Derry City won 4-0 in Dublin to take him top of the Goal Scoring chart with nine goals.

McGonigle is the first Candystripe to win the award since Barry McNamee in April 2013. Will Patching was also nominated for the award as Ruaidhri Higgins’ team picked up five wins and one draw from seven games during a busy month.

“I’m delighted to win,” McGonigle said. “It’s good recognition for the month that I’ve had and the goals that I’ve scored. Some of the nominees that were there, the quality of players, I am delighted it was me who was selected. “The hat-trick against UCD helped massively as I was on a drought. It’s not that I wasn’t playing well but I just wasn’t scoring goals so that gave me my confidence back. I then got another two against St Pat’s the following week. I always set myself a target for 20 goals and I’m on nine from 14 games at the moment so I am on target to hit that 20.”

The news is a great boost for the club ahead of a huge game at Shamrock Rovers tomorrow night where the newly crowned Player of the Month will be hoping to add to his already impressive record of 17 goals and five assists in just 33 appearances since joining Derry City last summer.

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers finished second in the voting, with McGonigle’s team-mate Will Patching third.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media