07 Mar 2022

Na Magha has Donegal field up for grabs in a draw with a difference!

One lucky person will win a field in Donegal or €20,000.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Mar 2022 4:03 PM

Na Magha, Derry city’s only hurling and camogie club, has announced a prize draw with a difference, where one lucky person will win a field in Donegal or €20,000.

It’s not just any field either. The prize is the two-acre ‘Pound’ field at Doire na nAspal in Doochary adjacent to Glenveagh National Park.

The land is said to be steeped in history and offers spectacular views of open landscape. With its stunning views looking down the valley, its flat topography, and extensive road frontage, the club said it would be a beautiful site for a home (subject to planning permission), a pod, tent, or a caravan.

Club Development Officer, Gerard Roarty said: “We’ve been generously offered a field known, as the pound field, to raffle for funds. It’s where monks from Tory Island took refuge in 1595 after being driven off Tory by Tudor invaders. You can buy a ticket to win this historic field in the Donegal Gaeltacht, adjacent to Glenveagh National Park. And to support hurling and camogie in Derry.”

Tickets for this draw-with-a-difference are going fast, with the raffle to take place on St. Patrick’s Day. All funds will be used in support of Na Magha’s sporting activities in one of the most economically- challenged areas of the city of Derry.

It is fitting that a field in that townland is being raffled to provide funds to build a field for Hurling and Camogie in St Colmcille’s Oakgrove, Doire Colmcille. The saint himself was born just 40 minutes away in Gartan.

Mr Roarty added: “We’ve put the draw on a secure legal footing and ask for the widest possible support. At the end of the day, the money will be ploughed into the games we love and one lucky ticket-holder will end up owning a little piece of heaven.”

Full details of the field and the draw are on the club’s website, in batches starting at 20 for £20, with 60 for £50 : https://www.namagha.ie/win-a-field-fundraising-draw

Local News

