IN PICTURES: Recent Derry winners from Brandywell Greyhound Track

Snipe Drum with owners Vincent McGuinness and Juliet Aldridge who won the TLA Glazing Sprint organised and sponsored by Gavin Regan (right of photo) and Nathan Thompson on 14th Feb.
A BBC documentary is to air on Monday showing behind the scenes footage of 'The White Handkerchief' as an idea became a critically acclaimed success
