15 Nov 2022

Le Foyer des Artistes launches concert series in Derry

Le Foyer des Artistes Board: John Harkin, Brenda Morgan, Darren Hargan and Selina Horshi

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Le Foyer des Artistes, an international orchestra with an annual residency in Derry City, has announced its first season at Saint Columb's Hall, Derry.

Founded by Derry native Darren Hargan, Le Foyer des Artistes' 2022/2023 features four events – the first taking place on Wednesday December 7 at 7.30pm.  

Held on Saint Columba's birthday, this debut concert features the Water Music of George Frideric Handel.  


In a city with an ancient maritime history, it’s the perfect choice to open the residency of Le Foyer des Artistes at a hall described by many as lavishly baroque.

Featuring some of the world's most outstanding musicians, Le Foyer des Artistes will play on historic period instruments led by internationally renowned baroque violinist, Bojan Čičić.

Also, several of Ireland’s greatest singers with join to perform a series of Arie di Bravura including internationally acclaimed soprano, Claudia Boyle, Northern Irish mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin; tenor John Porter from Donegal; Spanish bass-baritone Pablo Galvez and Wexford regular Rory Dunne.

In addition to the concerts, Le Foyer des Artistes invites audiences to experience the creative process at open rehearsals workshops and masterclasses.


About Le Foyer des Artistes is a registered charity with an annual residency at St Columb's Hall in Derry City.

Le Foyer des Artistes provides professional development and education opportunities. 


They are passionate about nurturing future generations of creative people and supporting emerging talented artists. 


Events are bookended by the St Columba dates of 7 December 2022 and 9 June 2023 including A Celebration of Saint Columba on December 7 2022 at 7.30pm and The Concerto Award Finalists' Recital on February 4 2023 at 7.30 pm. 

Later next year there will also be The Young Singers Collective Concert Finale on March 16 at 7.30 pm and The Midsummer Concert on June 9 at 7.30 pm.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.lefoyerdesartistes.com

