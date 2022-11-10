Gang of youths allegedly carried out series of burglaries and thefts Derry court heard

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today about a litany of incidents involving burglaries and thefts allegedly carried out by a gang of youths.

A 17-year-old youth was before the court charged with burglary at the City Hotel on January 2, the burglary of a shop on the Buncrana Road, the attempted burglary of a nearby pizza place as well as the burglary of a garage all on January 6.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that on January 2 two males were seen on CCTV breaking into the gym of the City Hotel causing more than £1,000 worth of damage.

The defendant was identified on CCTV.

On the same date 4 males were seen breaking into Foyleside Shopping Centre which was closed.

They went to a coffee outlet and stole crisps sandwiches and a tip jar.

On January 6 police received a report of a burglary at McGinley's on the Buncrana Road involving 3 males where goods valued at more than £100 were taken.

Shortly afterwards it was found that an attempt had been made to break into a pizza place nearby but thus was unsuccessful.

On the same date 4 males were said to have gained entry to a garage and a car valued at £7,000 was stolen and later crashed.

Bail was opposed due to the high risk of re-offending and the fact that the youth had breached his bail on numerous occasions since August.

The officer said the youth posed a danger to the public and 'could come to significant harm.'

He said the youth had 'little regard for his parents, the police or the courts.'

District Judge Barney McElholm has said that the legislation did not allow him to do anything as regards a youth.

He released him on bail to appear again on November 15.