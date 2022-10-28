46 year old woman arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent following Carnhill incident

Detectives investigating an assault on a 35-year-old man in Carnhill in Derry on Monday night, October 24, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent.
She has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
A 26-year-old man was also arrested yesterday, Thursday 27th October, and has also been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
