Concern for missing Derry teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of Ryan Moore who is 15 years old.
Ryan was last seen on Friday October 7 2022 at 6:30pm in the Galliagh area of the city.
Ryan was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit and a grey Nike coat.
If anyone has any information, please contact Police non emergency number and quote reference 988 9/10/22
Cllr Rena Donaghey, second from right, was one of the hundreds of people who attended the vigil in Buncrana on Sunday night in memory of victims of the Creeslough explosion PICTURE: TOM HEANEY
