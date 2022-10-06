Search

06 Oct 2022

Foyle Hospice calls on community to host coffee mornings to raise vital funds

The monies raised will help the Foyle Hospice to continue delivering the specialist palliative care they provide in the North West

The nurses at Foyle Hospice host their own Coffee Morning

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

06 Oct 2022 4:52 PM

Foyle Hospice are calling on the community- individuals, businesses, clubs, teams and schools- to get involved in the Foyle Hospice coffee mornings for the month of October.


The monies raised will help the Foyle Hospice to continue delivering the specialist palliative care they provide in the North West.

A spokesperson for the Foyle Hospice said: "Anyone can do it. You will get a free Coffee Morning pack then all you have to do is get some friends and family around for a coffee, liven up a work time tea break or get your team, school or
club together to share sweet treats with a cuppa –all in the name of a great local cause.


"Get your participants to make a donation for the goodies and you will be helping make a huge difference to so many people’s lives. 


"To you it may just be a cup of coffee but to the people helped by the services at Foyle Hospice, it means everything."


Foyle Hospice is primarily funded by donations -around 80%- and therefore rely heavily on the generosity of the public to support the work that they do.


Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Foyle Hospice, said: “This is such an easy and fun way to donate to Foyle Hospice.


“What could be easier than enjoying a cup of coffee with family, friends or colleagues? If each person makes a donation, it’s amazing how far it can go. 


"Something as simple as having a chat and a laugh with friends over coffee can help us fund Healing Hearts, our counselling service for children dealing with the diagnosis or death of a loved one.


“Equally, it could enable someone to be nursed in the comfort of their own home by our Specialist Palliative Care Team or help us support someone to attend our Day Hospice.


“So, please, get involved and we thank you so much, as always, for your ongoing support.” 


To get involved you can sign up here on the Foyle Hospice website at www.foylehospice.com or by
emailing noel@foylehospice.com   Alternatively, call 02871 351010 for further information.

