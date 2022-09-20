Search

20 Sept 2022

Road and lane closures in Derry this week

Road and lane closures in Derry this week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 3:44 PM

There are set to be a couple of road and lane closures in the city this week.

A spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative said: "We have been made aware of the following upcoming temporary traffic regulations. We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning.

"On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause. If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."

There will be a lane closure on the Foyle Road on Thursday September 22 2022 between 9.30am and 4pm.
There will also be a temporary road closure in place from Daisyfield Park to Ann Street for the same hours. 

The lower deck of the Craigavon bridge also remains closed in the evenings and will re open fully on Friday September 23 2022 at 6am. The road closure will operate daily this week between the hours of 7pm to 6am.
A temporary road closure will be in place from West abutment of the Craigavon Bridge to the East abutment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media