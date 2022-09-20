Road and lane closures in Derry this week

There are set to be a couple of road and lane closures in the city this week.

A spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative said: "We have been made aware of the following upcoming temporary traffic regulations. We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning.

"On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause. If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."

There will be a lane closure on the Foyle Road on Thursday September 22 2022 between 9.30am and 4pm.

There will also be a temporary road closure in place from Daisyfield Park to Ann Street for the same hours.

The lower deck of the Craigavon bridge also remains closed in the evenings and will re open fully on Friday September 23 2022 at 6am. The road closure will operate daily this week between the hours of 7pm to 6am.

A temporary road closure will be in place from West abutment of the Craigavon Bridge to the East abutment.



