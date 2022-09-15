Search

15 Sept 2022

Derry Council confirms service arrangements for Monday's Bank Holiday

Normal bank holiday arrangements will apply - with the majority of services not operating and facilities closed

Derry Council confirms service arrangements for Monday's Bank Holiday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 12:50 PM

Derry City and Strabane District Council has issued details of the arrangements which will be in place on Monday September 19, the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Normal bank holiday arrangements will apply - with the majority of services not operating and facilities closed.

However, in line with usual bank holiday operating procedures a range of key services - including for example refuse collection, cemeteries, recycling centres, leisure etc. - will continue to operate as normal or in a reduced capacity.

The Council Offices on Strand Road in Derry and Derry Road Strabane will remain closed to the public in line with regular Bank Holiday arrangements. The Guildhall, Tower Museum and Alley Theatre will also close.

In relation to Births, Deaths and Marriages, the Registrar's Office will remain closed with an on-call service in place for the registration of deaths.

Bin collections will continue and householders whose bins are collected on a Monday are asked to leave their bins out for collection as normal.

Larger Recycling Centres including Pennyburn, Strahans Road, Strathfoyle, Glendermott Road, Claudy and Eglinton will remain open, while smaller sites will be closed.

Street cleansing will operate on a skeleton basis in the City Centre.

Parks and cemeteries will be open as normal, and burial services will continue as arranged.

Leisure services will operate in a reduced capacity on Monday. Foyle Arena will be closed, while Templemore Sports Complex, the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre and Derg Valley Leisure Centre will operate in accordance with normal bank holiday arrangements.

For a list of all the service information for Monday's Bank Holiday please go to https://www.derrystrabane.com/ Subsites/Bank-Holiday-19th- September

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media