Funeral arrangements announced for Garvan 'Hen' Henderson

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the funeral of popular Derry barman, Garvan 'Hen' Henderson.

Garvan passed away suddenly on September 4 whilst on holiday in Portugal.

Garvan's wake will begin today (September 12) in the family home, 46 Ardnashee, Pennyburn.

From there, the funeral will be held on Wednesday September 14 at noon for 12.30 pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Whitegates Business Park, Unit 7, Newry BT35 6UA.

His workplace, The Bentley Bar, also announced a change in opening times this week to allow staff and the city to say goodbye to Garvan.

The Bentley Bar wrote: "Just to make patrons aware of our adjusted opening hours this week.

"We will be closed all day Monday as a mark of respect to our dear colleague and friend Garvan.

"Tuesday we will be open our regular times.

"On the day of the funeral (Wednesday) we will be open for drinks only so his family and friends can celebrate his life in his favourite place.

"On Thursday we will open at the later time of 2pm.

"Thank you for understanding and for all the lovely messages over the past week."

The Bentley Bar had recently paid tribute to the much loved Derry man describing Garvan as "a diamond, a star, a legend and one in a million."

Their tribute read: ""Everyone at The Bentley is just so heartsore today on the news of the sudden passing of Hen.

"He was there when we first started and was there pretty much every day since to open up, rain or shine.

"He was the foundation of the building.

"He was the one who gave us our character, our heart, our soul and above all else, our laughter.

"Every single person that met him came away with a story and we're lucky enough to have known him long enough that we've all got hundreds.

"He was a diamond, a star, a legend. One in a million.

"We will never be the same. We will miss you so much.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Henderson family at this time.

"Rest in peace."